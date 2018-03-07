Coroner called to shooting scene on west side of Evansville

The Vanderburgh County Coroner is on scene of west side shooting. (Source: WFIE)

Police are investigating a shooting on the west side of Evansville.

A reported shooting call came into dispatch around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night from Mesker Park Drive near St. Joesph Avenue.

It's still a very active scene. Police have not released many details as of now. We do know the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has been called to the scene.

BREAKING: Coroner’s office has been called to a reported shooting on Mesker Park Dr in Evansville pic.twitter.com/W0CIWKybVa — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) March 7, 2018

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.