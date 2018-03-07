USI Baseball Grounded by Argonauts in Extras

The 16th-ranked University of Southern Indiana baseball team lost the series opener to the University of West Florida, 8-6, in 10 innings Tuesday night in Pensacola, Florida. USI, which has lost its last two games in extra frames, watched its record go to 5-5, while West Florida went to 11-8.



USI senior right-hander Kyle Griffin (Morganfield, Kentucky) surrendered a two-run home run in the 10th to take the loss for the Screaming Eagles. Griffin, who was the fifth pitcher of the night for USI, struck out one and allowed a single before home run in his only inning of work.



Starting on the mound for the Eagles was senior right-hander Devin Williams (Evansville, Indiana), who got the no-decision. Williams went 4.2 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks. He also struck out three batters.



After spotting the Argonauts a 2-0 lead in the opening frame, the Eagles took advantage of a pair of West Florida errors to knot the game at 2-2. USI senior first baseman Nick Gobert (Jasper, Indiana) scored from third on an errant, failed pickoff attempt of junior catcher Logan Brown (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) at first for the Eagles' first tally to cut the deficit in half, 2-1.



Logan Brown crossed the plate with the tying run, 2-2, two batters later when senior rightfielder Buddy Johnson (Shelbyville, Kentucky) reach on an error.



West Florida pulled ahead for a second time in the fourth on a home run, 3-2, with USI matching the Argonauts in the top of the fifth. Eagles' freshman designated hitter Brodie Brown (Carmi, Illinois) evened the score with a sacrifice fly to score senior leftfielder Drake McNamara (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) from third.



The Argonauts rallied once again in the bottom of the fifth to re-establish a two run lead, 5-3. USI cut the deficit in half, 5-4, when freshman shortstop Ethan Hunter (Terre Haute, Indiana) scored on an RBI-single by freshman centerfielder Bryce Krizan (Mt. Vernon, Indiana).



USI saw West Florida moved its lead back to two for a third time, 6-4, when the Argonauts pushed a tally across the plate in the bottom of the sixth. The Eagles responded by tying the game with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh.



Senior third baseman Sam Griggs (Evansville, Indiana) cut the lead to 6-5 with an RBI-single to center, while Logan Brown scored the 6-6 tying run on an error after a single by Hunter to set the stage for the 10th.



The Eagles and the Argonauts finish the series Wednesday with a 2 p.m. start. Coverage for USI's road games can be found on GoUSIEagles.com.



Following Wednesday's game, USI stays on the road for a visit to Louisville, Kentucky. The Eagles are slated to play Friday against Alderson Broaddus University in a noon (CST) match-up and Bellarmine University at 3 p.m. in a non-conference contest.

