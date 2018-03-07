Ky. Wesleyan Baseball Sweeps Oakland City

The Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team continued to swing the bats on Tuesday afternoon against Oakland City University. The Panthers got back to their winning ways with a non-conference sweep of the Mighty Oaks (2-7). Wesleyan took the opener 13-7 before earning a 14-3 win in the finale.



On wind-swept Pinnick Field, the Panthers raced out to a 10-0 lead in the first two innings. Ostin Clark started a four-run opening inning by driving-in a pair with a double down the right-field line. Joseph Burke then cleared the bases with two-run homerun over the left-field wall.



Cody Bridges was the catalyst in the second inning as he started the scoring with solo homerun to right-field. With Lane Kennemore in scoring position, Clark ripped a two-run homerun over the left-field fence, extending the lead to 7-0. Burke and Levi Tanner reached base with two outs for Jake Carter who empty the bags with a three-run bomb over the centerfield fence.



The Panthers hit five run homeruns in the first three inning, the fifth coming off the bat of Andrew Kirkland in the top of the third. With an 11-0 lead to work with Cam Curry kept throwing strikes to earn his first win of the season. Curry completed 4.2 innings allowing seven runs, four earned on eight hits with six strikeouts.



Kirkland connected on the Panthers sixth homerun of the day in the top of the seventh inning. He finished the game two for four with two homeruns. Clark was two for four with a double, homerun, and four RBIs.



Wesleyan hit four homeruns in the second game and again raced out to insurmountable lead. Burke started the barrage with a solo shot to left in the top of the second inning. The Panthers tacked-on three more runs in the second as Chris Johnson drove-in one with a double while Bridges' double to right plated a pair.



The major damage was inflicted in the top of the third as the Panthers crossed the plate nine times. Burke left the park twice in the frame, recording five RBIs in the process. The Panthers' first basemen started the scoring with a two-run bomb and capped-off the inning with a three-run shot. In between the chaos from Burke in the third inning, Curry also belted a solo homerun over the centerfield fence.



Taylor Soper did not allow a run in four innings of work, earning the win. Soper allowed two hits while striking-out five. Alex Franzen struck-out the side in the seventh to end the game. Burke finished the game three for four with three homeruns, and six RBIs.



The Panthers will open a four-game series on Saturday against Urbana. First pitch at Panther Park is scheduled for 12 PM CT.



Courtesy: KWC Sports Information Dept. Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.