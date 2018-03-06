EPD officer uses tourniquet on shooting victim, rushes him to hospital in patrol car

Three officers from different units helped each other save a 16-year-old boy's life after he was accidentally shot in the leg.

If it weren't for Evansville Police Officer Anna Gray being at the right place at the right time, a 16-year-old may not be alive right now.

We met with three EPD officers who put years of training to work in a matter of seconds at the scene of Colombia and Main Street last week.

Officer Anna Gray explained she saw a woman wave her down at that intersection. "The driver of the SUV was frantically flagging me down, her arms were basically out the window." Officer Gray says she approached the woman. "She got out of the driver's seat and was screaming for help."

Officer Gray discovered in the passenger seat was a 16-year-old boy. The woman, his friend, was trying to make it to the hospital from accidentally being shot on Haven Drive.

"She said, 'he's been shot,'" Officer Gray described. "I said, 'where?' Again, I couldn't see any blood or anything, and then she said, 'in the leg.' When I looked down in the floor board towards his leg, that's when I saw a lot of blood. Then I realized, wow, that's a lot of blood," Officer Gray said, "we need to do something like, right now!"

Officer Gray said her adrenaline kicked in. She called for back up, knowing she had to act quickly. EPD Officer Nathan Jones and VIPER Unit Detective William Shirley quickly arrived on scene to help Gray.

Gray said she grabbed her tourniquet attached to her belt and started applying it to the boy's leg, hoping it would stop the blood.

"I was like, I hope I'm doing this right," Gray said. "It was a little more difficult, obviously there was a lot of blood. So, my hand, you know, you have to get them tight. My hand was slipping. I kept telling myself, you can do this," she said.

Gray and the assisting officers said they carefully picked up the victim and put him in an EPD patrol car to get him to an emergency room, driving him just three blocks away to Deaconess' Midtown campus.

"We made the decision to get him in the car and get him to the hospital because we couldn't wait for AMR," said EPD Officer Nathan Jones.

Officers tell me they hope to visit the boy who, we're told, is doing okay.

Every EPD officer carries a tourniquet and is trained how to use it.

Copyright 2018. WFIE. All rights reserved.