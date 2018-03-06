$10M grant to repair parts of Maunie Railroad Bridge - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

$10M grant to repair parts of Maunie Railroad Bridge

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Posey County Website) (Source: Posey County Website)
POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) -

The Maunie Railroad Bridge is getting a $10 million makeover.

The US Department of Transportation announced the grant on Tuesday. The Maunie Railroad Bridge connects southwest Indiana to Illinois across the Wabash River.

The money will be used to rebuild the timber approaches on both sides.

The bridge has been around since 1926.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly