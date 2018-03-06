Bosse seeks regional 3-peat on Saturday

Boys basketball Regionals are this Saturday and the Bosse Bulldogs will be looking for their third straight regional crown.

Two years ago, the Bulldogs run took them to the 3-A state finals, and last year, a loss in the semi-state.

Two of the main catalysts in those post-season runs, are now seniors: Mekhi Lairy and Jaylin Chinn. Lairy is Evansville's all-time leading scorer, and Chinn just cracked the 1,000-point barrier.

At the beginning of this season, they added another weapon, senior DeAngelo Ware, to the mix. And throw 6-9 sophomore, Kiyron Powell into the conversation, and the Bulldogs may be even more dangerous than last year.

Either way, they're not overlooking anyone in this regional.

Bosse faces Greensburg at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.