Experts discuss rise in opioid related overdoses

Members of the St. Louis College of Pharmacy were in Evansville on Tuesday to discuss the rise in opioid related overdoses in the Tri-State and nationwide.

The Ted Talks style presentations featured staff, faculty, and former students of the college discussing ways to combat the opioid crisis. Opioids caused the deaths of over 60,000 Americans in 2016, more than any other year on record.

Experts say getting unused prescriptions out of homes is one of the most important ways to fight the epidemic.

"A lot of these products are used from the medicine chests of relatives and they're taken and they're used and that's the start to this," explained John Pieper, St. Louis College of Pharmacy President. "So I think it's a multi-pronged approach. It's going to be difficult to abate this problem, but I think we have to keep trying."

If you have any expired of unused pain medication, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's office will take and dispose of it for you.

