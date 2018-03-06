Increase in water rates possible after board meeting

A push is underway to hike water rates in Evansville.

At Tuesday's water utility board meeting, Water and Sewer department director Allen Mounts gave a presentation related to filing a future petition with the Indiana Regulatory Commission seeking authority for a water rate increase.

Mounts says if approved, a typical residential customer would see their bill go up about $5.50 next year.

"The rate increases that we need are to fund what we call refresh Evansville, replacement of the water mains, but it's gonna take a long time and it's gonna take a lot of capital," explained Mounts.

The utility board has to first sign off of the plan - then it goes to the regulatory commission.

