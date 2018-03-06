Gibson County votes 'No' to new zoning plans

Gibson County Commissioners unanimously voted down a new county-wide zoning ordinance.

The debate over a new zoning ordinance has raged in Gibson County for months. Some citizens say it would allow the people to choose what businesses go where, while some who opposed the new ordinance worried it could mean higher taxes.

On Tuesday, the Gibson County Commissioners decided not to approve the new ordinance. They also ended contracts with the lawyers who wrote it,

and disbanded the Advisory Planning Commission created last fall to help resolve the zoning issues created by the new I-69 corridor.

"I know the County Commissioners want the people to know that we did listen to them," said Steve Bottoms one of the Gibson County Commissioners. "We went to many meetings, held many meeting, we done the best we could to listen to the people. And you know we just didn't have the support to move forward on this thing."

