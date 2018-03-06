Lawmakers working to improve safety in schools

Lawmakers in Indiana are working to improve safety in schools across the state.

Legislation passed by the house, could help with that.

One provision of the bill would allow school staff to temporarily block doors in the event of an unexpected fire alarm. The other would require a statewide audit of school safety plans.

Both of these measures are part of a broader bill previously passed by the senate.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave wedding says it doesn't go far enough.

"When you have a person that walks in a school with a rifle, a shotgun, multiple handguns, those two procedures are not going to do anything for the school," Wedding said.

As the Vice President of the Indiana Sheriff's Association, Wedding is trying to work with legislators and school officials to develop a plan to protect children.

"I feel we need to have some type of security on the campus when school is in session, when the kids are there to be able to meet the bad person with resistance," Wedding said. "In other words, we have to have either equal or greater force than the attacker."

This bill comes in the wake of the Parkland Florida school shooting that killed 17 students and staff.

"We also probably need to enhance the way we lock the doors to fortify entry ways to schools," Wedding said. "Camera systems so we can keep regular video surveillance on the campus."

As for the bill, the house and senate still have to iron out some differences before it can go to the governor's desk.

