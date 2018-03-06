Princeton boy hurt in December crash welcomed home from hospital

Saturday was a day friends and family of Brandon Blackwood have been waiting on for three long months.

The Princeton teen arrived home to a police escort and big crowd lining Main Street.

Brandon was among five people hurt in a crash in Pike County in December, and has been recovering from a brain injury in a St. Louis Hospital.

Facebook posts from his football coach, Nick Beloat, kept the community updated on when to be there to waive and cheer as Brandon rode by.

Brandon's aunt tells us he isn't able to walk or talk yet, but he is starting to communicate with his right hand.

Brandon's friend, Kaden McKannan, was also seriously hurt in the crash. He's still in the hospital.

The community has shown several displays of support, including t-shirt and stickers sales, prayers at sporting events, and group pictures from classmates.

There are social media pages for both called "Brandonstrong" and "Kadenstrong." A social media hashtag #letsgetit is being used in posts about Brandon.

Family members are asking the community to continue praying for both boys.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.