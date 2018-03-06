Suspect arrested after string of weekend robberies

The suspect, wanted by police in a string of robberies, is now in custody.

Jason Hale, 23-years-old, of Evansville was arrested Tuesday and placed into the Vanderburgh County Jail. Hale was arrested for: Robbery; Robbery - Armed with deadly weapon or bodily injury.

Hale is believed to be the suspect responsible for at least four robberies over the weekend. One of the robberies was at Sam's Food Mart on Colombia Street and then an hour later, the Virginia Street Food Market was robbed.

Hale is in the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond.

