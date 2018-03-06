Fire Dept: fatal mobile home fire started by space heater

New information on a fire that killed a man and left two children injured in Princeton over the weekend.

Princeton Fire Department officials say a space heater sparked the fire in a mobile home at Sandy Acres. They say that space heater, which was plugged into an extension cord and a power strip, overheated the circuits and caught fire.

[Coroner identifies 38-yr-old victim from fire; 2 juveniles taken by medical helicopter]

Five people were in the mobile home when the fire started.

38-year-old Christopher Mellette died at the scene. Mellete's two children were air lifted to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis to be treated for burn injuries.

Princeton Fire Chief Mike Plfug commended how quickly his crews were able to get kids the help they needed.

"They had him and the little girl were both to Gibson General ER within 10-minutes of our initial response to the fire, so you can't ask for much better than that," explained Chief Plfug. "From time of the call to 8:30 that morning they were both on their way to Indianapolis to a burn center."

Riley Children's Hospital says both children are in critical condition.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.