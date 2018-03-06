Suspension of McLean Co. Schools Superintendent extended

The McLean County Schools Superintendent, Terry Hayes, has been suspended with pay for one day.More >>
Encompass Health Corporation, formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation, and Deaconess Health System announced plans to build a new, freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital to replace HealthSouth Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital’s current location at 4100 Covert Ave. in Evansville.More >>
A call about a reported shooting came into dispatch around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night from Mesker Park Drive near St. Joesph Avenue.More >>
There's a new style of vaping becoming very popular among teens and college students, it's called "Juul'ing," and it can be dangerous.More >>
Authorities say a man shot dead by an Indiana State Police tactical team, ending a two-day standoff, was wearing body armor and had told acquaintances that he wanted a shootout with officers.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
St. Tammany Parish officials held a news conference Wednesday updating the public on the arrests made in connection to a couple found submerged in a car at a Pearl River boat ramp.More >>
Four people have been arrested in connection with the murders of Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline.More >>
A service was held Tuesday for Dean Jarrell after he died on Friday. This is one of 167 flu deaths in South Carolina this season.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
The 4-year-old daughter of a Tony-award winning actress from Hawaii was killed Monday along with another young child when a driver allegedly ran a red light and plowed into them in a Brooklyn crosswalk.More >>
A man made a Facebook post saying he has an engagement ring he bought and never got to use.More >>
The Hallsville Bobcat Belles showed off their 'moooves' at a contest recently, and the video has quickly gone viral.More >>
The constable says the “challenge” to arrest the most people was meant to be a joke, and there is no quota system in place in the precinct.More >>
The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana announced the largest drug prosecution in the history of his office during a press conference in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.More >>
