Suspension of McLean Co. Schools Superintendent extended

The suspension of McLean County Schools Superintendent, Terry Hayes, has been extended to Monday.

BREAKING: McLean County Superintendent Terry Hayes has been suspended with pay until Monday until another meeting to review the charges by the school board of education — Katie Kapusta (@Katie14News) March 7, 2018

Tuesday morning, the McLean County School Board held a special meeting where they suspended Hayes with pay for one day.

It was a closed session, but a school board member told us after the meeting that Hayes was suspended until another meeting, which was held Wednesday morning.

At that Wednesday meeting, the suspension was extended to Monday when another meeting will be held by the board of education to review the situation.

Officials have not yet confirmed why exactly Hayes was suspended.

Kentucky State Police tell us as of right now, there is no criminal case against Hayes.

School officials continued to not comment about what allegations have come forward against Hayes — Katie Kapusta (@Katie14News) March 7, 2018

Hayes was named the 2017 Superintendent of the Year by the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation.

