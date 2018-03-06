McLean Co. Schools Superintendent suspended

The McLean County Schools Superintendent, Terry Hayes, has been suspended with pay for one day.

The McLean County School Board held a special meeting Tuesday morning.

It was a closed session, but a school board member told us after the meeting that Hayes was suspended until another meeting, which will be held Wednesday.

BREAKING: McLean County Public schools superintendent Terry Hayes has been suspended with pay until the school board can go over pending charges tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/yVFf8kNTTS — Katie Kapusta (@Katie14News) March 6, 2018

He would not say why Hayes was suspended.

The school board member says the next meeting will be to discuss any pending charges.

Kentucky State Police tell us as of right now, there is no criminal case against Hayes.

Hayes was named the 2017 Superintendent of the Year by the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.