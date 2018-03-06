'Allegations of inappropriate conduct' led to suspension of McLean Co. Schools Supt.

'Allegations of inappropriate conduct' led to suspension of McLe - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Terry Hayes (Source: McLean Co. Schools website) Terry Hayes (Source: McLean Co. Schools website)
MCLEAN CO., KY (WFIE) -

The suspension of McLean County Schools Superintendent, Terry Hayes, has been extended to Monday.

Tuesday morning, the McLean County School Board held a special meeting where they suspended Hayes with pay for one day.

It was a closed session, but a school board member told us after the meeting that Hayes was suspended until another meeting, which was held Wednesday morning.

At that Wednesday meeting, the suspension was extended to Monday when another meeting will be held by the board of education to review the situation.

Officials have not yet confirmed why exactly Hayes was suspended, but the school attorney called it allegations of inappropriate conduct. 

Kentucky State Police tell us as of right now, there is no criminal case against Hayes.

Hayes was named the 2017 Superintendent of the Year by the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation.

