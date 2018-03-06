Health Alert: Teens love 'Juuling', a new e-cig trend

There's a new style of vaping becoming very popular among teens and college students, it's called "Juul'ing," and it can be dangerous.

Juul's website calls these devices "The Satisfying Alternative To Cigarettes."

The devices are relatively small and can be easily hidden. It's something many teen users are latching onto, even though they're not old enough to buy them.

The popularity of Juul vaporizers is rising among teenagers with the hashtag "Do it for Juul", and many of them are sharing ways to hide the devices from parents and teachers.

According to Juul's site, one starter kit costs $49 and comes with four Juul pods with flavors ranging from Virginia tobacco, cool mint, fruit medley and creme brulee.

Some studies show one of these pods contain the same amount of nicotine that's in a pack of cigarettes.

Another problem here, doctors say what's in those pods may not be closely regulated and they can be re-filled with any substance..potentially causing bigger problems for users.

"We don't know the effect on the lungs when its vaporized and inhaled. A lot of the safety concerns are still there. These chemicals aren't well regulated and we don't know what's in them or the long-term effects," says Deaconess Family Medicine Resident, Jared Mitchell.

Doctor Mitchell says the best thing you can do as a parent is to talk with your kids and warn them of the dangers of this. He said he would treat e-cigs and vaporizers no different than cigarettes.

We checked in with a few Tri-State schools who claim they're not seeing a problem with Juuling.

We also checked in with a local vape shop who said people are coming in, asking for Juul devices. They don't sell them, but other local shops and gas stations do.

