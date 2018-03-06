Coroner: Drowning death of Perry Co. kayaker was an accident

According to the coroner, the body found was the missing kayaker (WFIE).

The Perry County Coroner says the death of a man who went missing while kayaking was an accident.

[PREVIOUS: Crews continue to search for missing Perry Co. kayaker]

Family and friends of Scott Whitehead reported he was missing on Thursday. Sheriff's deputies found his truck parked near the floodwaters of Poison Creek, south of Derby along Highway 66. Since then, crews were out on the water, searching for him.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Indiana Conservations Officers located the body of a male in three-feet of water.

According to the coroner, the family confirmed the body was Whitehead's.

The coroner says autopsy results show Whitehead died from accidental drowning and that no foul play is suspected.

