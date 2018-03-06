No foul suspected in deadly Warrick Co. fire

Authorities say no foul play is suspected in a fire that left a Warrick County woman dead.

The call about the fire came in around 3:30 p.m. on March 1 from the 700 block of Square Deal Mine Rd.

According to the Boonville Fire chief, crews found a "very large" fire when they arrived at the scene.

Once the fire was out, they went into the home and found 66-year-old Constance Page dead. The coroner says Constance's husband was able to escape but, due to a medical condition, Constance couldn't make it out.

The coroner says autopsy results show Constance died from smoke inhalation.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined because they can't eliminate smoking as a cause.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.