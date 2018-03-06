Indiana police standoff after double shooting enters 2nd day - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Indiana police standoff after double shooting enters 2nd day

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) -

A police standoff has entered its second day outside of a western Indiana home where a man suspected of shooting two people is holed up.

The standoff began Monday after authorities say the man fled after fatally shooting a 29-year-old woman and seriously wounding another person inside of a home in Terre Haute, which is about 70 miles west of Indianapolis.

Terre Haute officers tracked down the suspect to a home about two miles away and surrounded it about 4:30 p.m. Monday. The suspect was still holed up there Tuesday morning.

A police spokesman, Officer Ryan Adamson, says the suspect has fired at police but hasn't hit anyone. He says two SWAT teams that kept watch on the house overnight were being relieved Tuesday morning by State Police.

