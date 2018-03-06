Indiana man killed in standoff wore body armor

Authorities say a man shot dead by an Indiana State Police tactical team, ending a two-day standoff, was wearing body armor and had told acquaintances that he wanted a shootout with officers.

Terre Haute police spokesman Officer Ryan Adamson says the man was wearing body armor when he was killed shortly after noon Tuesday in the city about 70 miles west of Indianapolis. His name hasn't been released.

Police Chief John Plasse says acquaintances of the man told investigators "that this is exactly what he wanted, a shootout with police."

Police say the standoff began about 4:30 p.m. Monday after the man killed 40-year-old Amanda Kerns and seriously wounded a man whose name hasn't been released.

