New active shooter drill aims to get medical teams to victims faster

Active shooter training is not new for the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, but now there's a new drill first responders are practicing to help get medical personnel to patients faster.

"Early access to trauma patients is paramount when it comes to life safety and survival rates, so it's important that we get to these people as fast as we can to save them in a traumatic event like an active shooter situation," Shaun Blandford, Assistant Chief for the Daviess Co. Fire Dept. said.

Protocol for fire and medical personnel is to wait outside until given the all clear. The sheriff's office, the Daviess Co. Fire Dept. and the county ambulance service want to change that rule.

In this training, law enforcement would partner with the medical personnel to get them to the injured. The team with the guns would guard the team with the bags, full of life-saving medical equipment. Law enforcement would focus on finding the gunman and protecting the medics. The medical personnel would focus on saving the injured.

"The fire chief and the sheriff have talked, and they think it's a great idea that if we can provide security to their firefighters, they are willing to go in and start saving lives immediately," Detective Brad Youngman with the Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office said.

This group calls it a "rescue task force."

They ran multiple drills putting the medical personnel in the middle of a diamond formation. They practiced clearing rooms but stopping to tend to patients. They also worked on ways to move those who are injured into safer locations. That would give the medical personnel a better place to take care of anyone hurt and give the law enforcement a better-guarding position.

On top of learning the new training, a rescue task force means a lot trust. Medical personnel are trusting law enforcement with their lives.

"I think if the citizens could see the amount of seriousness and the amount of training they put into their work. They take everything very serious. They'd understand why and how we can trust them with our lives," Assistant Chief Blandford said.

That trust stretches out into the community. Assistant Chief Blandford says all of his team have EMT training and seven of the members are paramedics. They hope to never have to use that training but want everyone to know the community can trust them to keep them safe. They plan to continue the training so every fire official in the county gets the opportunity to run through the drills.

