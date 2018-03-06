Opinions wanted for area's updated transportation plan

Plans are in progress to update the area's Metropolitan Transportation Plan.

The Evansville Metropolitan Planning Organization put together a survey so the public can help locate areas of like and dislike.

The organization is looking for input from people in Vanderburgh, Henderson and Warrick Counties on things like roads on your daily drive and opinions on bike paths and pedestrian areas.

Organizers will look at those surveys and use answers as a guide for improvements over the next 20 years.

You can find the survey here. It's open until March 23.

It's also available for those who want to take it and need it in Spanish.

