Watch Now on Sunrise: Wind Advisory, Evansville Man Robbed Twice

The Evansville Police Department is trying to identify a man in a series of west side robberies.More >>
Evansville Water Utility is issuing a boil advisory after a water main break on Washington Avenue.More >>
If you had Audubon State Park penciled in for a camping trip this year, scratch it out.More >>
Officials tell 14 News, a total of five people were inside the home when flames broke-out.More >>
A Perry County man is in jail facing several charges including interference with law enforcement.More >>
Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.More >>
The crash happened at around 2:55 p.m. when a white Kia being driven by a twenty-one-year-old man attempted to pass a UPS truck and slammed head-on into a green Mazda Miata driven by forty-eight-year-old Franz Schultz of Evans.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
A New York City college is trying to evict a 32-year-old former student who has refused to leave her dorm room since dropping out in 2016.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
