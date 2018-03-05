Bradley Flirts with Cycle, as USI Softball Beats Wayne St.

University of Southern Indiana Softball junior outfielder Caitlyn Bradley (Forest, Indiana) came within a double of hitting for the cycle Monday as the No. 13 Screaming Eagles rolled passed Wayne State College, 9-4, at the PFX Spring Games.



Bradley, who was 3-of-4 with a pair of runs scored, had a solo home run in the first inning and a two-run triple in the fourth as the Eagles jumped out to a commanding 6-0 lead. Her triple was one of three on the day for the Eagles, who pushed their season total to 14, just five off the single-season program record.



Sophomore pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt (Louisville, Kentucky) aided the Eagles, who had 15 hits on the day, with a 2-of-4 effort that featured a triple and three RBIs. Her two-run triple in the last half of the fifth inning came after a four-run fifth frame by Wayne State (3-6) had cut the Eagles' cushion to two runs.



Sophomore shortstop Taylor Ricketts (Georgetown, Kentucky) had an RBI-single in the sixth inning to lift the Eagles to the 9-4 advantage.



USI also got strong efforts from senior first baseman Marleah Fossett (Brownsburg, Indiana) and senior third baseman Mena Fulton (Bloomington, Indiana). Fossett was 2-of-3 at the plate with an RBI; while Fulton went 3-of-4 with a triple and two runs scored. Junior second baseman Claire Johnson (Pittsboro, Indiana) also had an RBI in the win.



Junior pitcher Courtney Atkisson (Bringhurst, Indiana) picked up the victory to improve to 4-0 on the year after giving up four runs off eight hits in five innings of work. Leonhardt ended the game for the Eagles, giving up just one hit and a walk in two innings of action.



USI (10-5) returns to action Wednesday at 8 a.m. (CST) when it takes on top-ranked and defending national champion Minnesota State University Mankato. The Eagles also play LIU Post Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. before concluding the PFX Spring Games with a pair of Midwest Region games Thursday.



Notes: USI's game against Wilmington University Monday afternoon was cancelled due to Wilmington travel issues related to Winter Storm Riley.

