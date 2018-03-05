Florey Earns MVC Pitcher of the Week

For the fourth time in her career at the University of Evansville, junior Morgan Florey was named the Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week.

“Morgan pitched awesome all weekend long,” head coach Mat Mundell said. “She got into a rhythm in her first game on Friday. It was one of the best pitching performances I have been a part of with the 18 strikeouts.”

Florey made four pitching appearances this weekend, tossing 21 1/3 innings and finishing with an ERA of 0.98. Even more impressive were her strikeout numbers as she racked up 45 K’s – over two per inning.

She opened the week with a complete game performance against Austin Peay, giving up an unearned run on six hits while striking out a career-high 18 batters. She went the distance against WKU, giving up three runs, one earned and striking out 13 more batters.

Florey earned her first save of the season against Dayton, going the final 1 1/3 without allowing a baserunner before tossing another seven innings Sunday in the championship game, pitching up another win while giving up two runs and fanning 11.

With her effort of 45 K’s over the weekend, Florey now ranks fifth in the nation with 103 total strikeouts while her 18 in the win over Austin Peay on Friday was second-most in a game in the NCAA this season.

