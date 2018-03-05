Webster County returns to Sweet 16 after regional title

The Evansville Police Department is trying to identify a man in a series of west side robberies.More >>
The Evansville Police Department is trying to identify a man in a series of west side robberies.More >>
Evansville Water Utility is issuing a boil advisory after a water main break on Washington Avenue.More >>
Evansville Water Utility is issuing a boil advisory after a water main break on Washington Avenue.More >>
If you had Audubon State Park penciled in for a camping trip this year, scratch it out.More >>
If you had Audubon State Park penciled in for a camping trip this year, scratch it out.More >>
Officials tell 14 News, a total of five people were inside the home when flames broke-out.More >>
Officials tell 14 News, a total of five people were inside the home when flames broke-out.More >>
A Perry County man is in jail facing several charges including interference with law enforcement.More >>
A Perry County man is in jail facing several charges including interference with law enforcement.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
Study author Mark Rubinstein said there’s no reason teenagers should be vaping.More >>
Study author Mark Rubinstein said there’s no reason teenagers should be vaping.More >>
An Alabama death row inmate’s attorney filed new evidence Monday of a failed execution attempt he says amounted to "torture" of his client, Doyle Lee Hamm.More >>
An Alabama death row inmate’s attorney filed new evidence Monday of a failed execution attempt he says amounted to "torture" of his client, Doyle Lee Hamm.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >>
Former U.S. House Representative and Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Mike Espy intends to run for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Thad Cochran.More >>
Former U.S. House Representative and Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Mike Espy intends to run for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Thad Cochran.More >>