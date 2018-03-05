Webster County returns to Sweet 16 after regional title

Two local Kentucky teams are going to state, one being Webster County.

The Lady Trojans won the 2nd Region tourney title, for the first time in 20 years Saturday with a 45-32 win over Christian County.

Webster held the Colonels to just 32 points. That defense has been the name of the game the past six weeks for this Lady Trojan squad.

Since a loss at Henderson back in late January, Webster County hasn't allowed more than 43 points to anyone and two of those opponents they held below 20.

Coincidentally, they have won their last 11 games and are on a major roll heading into their Sweet 16 matchup against Boyd County.