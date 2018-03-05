EPD trying to identify suspect after string of robberies

EPD needs your help in identifying this suspect after multiple armed robberies on the west side.

The Evansville Police Department is trying to identify a man in a series of west side robberies.

According to police, two happened Sunday at Sam's Food Mart on Colombia, then an hour later, another happened at the Virginia St. Food Market.

Police describe the suspect to be around 5'8" or 5'9" with a skinny build and blue eyes.

"He had covered his face, and he had a gun," explained Bawan Kumar, owner of Virginia St. Market. "He told me, give me all the money. I was so scared," Kumar told us.

In surveillance video during Sunday's robbery, you can see Kumar calmly hand over the money to the suspect wearing a black bandanna covering his face. The man then runs out, and Kumar immediately called 911.

Authorities say the same suspect is believed to have robbed Sam's Food Market twice, happening last week as well. Sam's is a mile apart from Kumar's market.

Employees at Sam's wouldn't talk to us, but the police report says the cashier began throwing objects at the suspect until he fled the store. Police say the suspect didn't get away with anything then. The report says Sam's cashier recognized the man from another robbery a week ago.

Sam's employees aren't the only ones who say they've been hit twice recently.

Kumar says his store was also robbed twice in the last two weeks.

If you have any information on the suspect, call police or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

