Audubon State Park to be closed all season

If you had Audubon State Park penciled in for a camping trip this year, scratch it out.

The state of Kentucky says the campground will be closed all season. The dam that created scenic lake has to be re-enforced and the campground will be used as a staging area for construction equipment.

The $2 million project will make the dam stronger and create a new spillway.

The campgrounds at Kentucky's other state parks will open March 15th.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.