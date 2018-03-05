Audubon State Park campground to be closed all season

If you had John James Audubon State Park penciled in for a camping trip this year, scratch it out.

The state of Kentucky says the campground will be closed all season. The dam that created scenic lake has to be re-enforced and the campground will be used as a staging area for construction equipment.

The $2-million project will make the dam stronger and create a new spillway. The project was supposed to be done in 2017, but it was held off until this year because of soil issues.

It is expected to take about a year to redo the dam and levee. The first phase is on track for early April.

The goal is to have it all wrapped up by the end of the year so that it does not affect the 2019 schedule.

The campgrounds at Kentucky's other state parks will open March 15.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.