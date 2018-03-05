Owensboro Catholic Lady Aces returning to Sweet 16

The Kentucky girls basketball region championships wrapped up Sunday and there are two Tri-State schools headed to the state Sweet 16.

Owensboro Catholic won the 3rd Region championship Sunday with a hard-fought, 55-45 win over Muhlenberg County. It's the second trip to state in three seasons for the Lady Aces' program.

Several of the girls on this year's team, made that trip two years ago and say it will help in knowing what to expect. This Aces team has an excellent chance to make a run at the title, with four players scoring in double figures per game.

Owensboro Catholic and Johnson Central, is the first game of the Sweet 16, and they'll tip off Wednesday at 11 a.m.

