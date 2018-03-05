Police: Perry Co. man jailed for impersonating law enforcement

A Perry County man is in jail facing several charges including interference with law enforcement.

Authorities say the man showed up to a home on Saturday claiming to be a first responder, and that was not the first time he's showed up to emergency scenes.

Tell City police say on several occasions, 31-year-old David Templin would show up to scenes. They recently sent Templin a letter advising him to stop and asked him to report information to dispatch.

On Saturday, he showed up to a home in the 1200 block of 12th Street as police were investigating a possible battery.

We're told Templin claimed he was a first responder and even went as far as trying to render aid to the man who had been hurt.

Police say they were able to determine Templin is not a first responder, and he couldn't provide any credentials on the scene.

We're told he had a handgun in the waistband of his pants. Police say he had a license to carry the firearm.

While searching his car, we're told an AR-15, some high-capacity clips, and ammunition was found. Police took the guns.

Officers also say his vehicle had an emergency blue light on top of it. He also had a police radio in the car.

Authorities say Saturday night's incident was the first time police are aware Templin actually tried to impersonate a first responder.

He's now in the Perry County Jail on more than $3,000 cash bond.

