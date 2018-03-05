Reporting flood damage will help get FEMA funding

People who live in the Wabash and Ohio River valleys are no strangers to flooding.

Another disaster declaration has been issued for over 20 counties in Indiana alone.

"If the state meets its threshold to receive any funding due to the flooding, the county will then, potentially, be eligible to receive some of that funding," said Carrie Thompson with Posey County EMA.

Most know exactly what to do after the waters recede and know how important federal funding can be.

"FEMA came on board in '91 after the flood of that time, it was declared a disaster area and they came on board and really was overly gracious with compensation for people who were in need," said Point Township resident Dallas Robinson.

Robinson said after that flood new rules and regulations were put in place for the residents of point township including flood insurance and how high you have to build your house.

"My house is built up high enough above the floodplain that I don't get any damage if we do get flooding," said Robinson.

However, flooding still damages properties in Point Township, which is why it is important for everyone to report damage to the Emergency Management Agencies in your county.

"It is very important so any body that got any damage, no matter how minimal they thing that it is, to go ahead and report it, all of those numbers no matter how small will add up and potentially help the county and state," said Thompson.

