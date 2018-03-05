Reporting flood damage will help get FEMA funding

Officials tell 14 News, a total of five people were inside the home when flames broke-out.More >>
A Perry County man is in jail facing several charges including interference with law enforcement.More >>
Evansville Water Utility is issuing a boil advisory after a water main break on Washington Avenue.More >>
People who live in the Wabash and Ohio river valleys are no strangers to flooding. And another disaster declaration has been issued for over 20 counties in Indiana alone.More >>
Crews searched Monday for a missing kayaker in Perry County who went missing near Poison Creek.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Former U.S. House Representative and Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Mike Espy intends to run for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Thad Cochran.More >>
A 26-year-old Richland County man is facing charges that he killed his 6-year-old son by child abuse.More >>
The grandmother of a girl involved in an area school brawl is talking about pulling her out of school completely unless she sees some serious changes.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach has released the body cam footage from the police officer at the center of a Facebook video filmed at a local McDonald’s that sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
