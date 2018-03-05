Inmates help with flood cleanup at Smothers Park

Sand bag after sand bag piled up on each pallet.

But some of the helping hands are an unexpected sight in the community, Daviess County Detention Center inmates.

"These guys go out and help folks and they're glad to do it," Wayne Burns the Deputy Jailor the supervises the group said.

The crew must meet a lot of guidelines before being able to help out in the community.

"Some people are nervous about inmates being out," Burns explained. "But all of ours are low custody, C's or D's, no violent charges."

The inmates almost doubled the amount of people cleaning up Smothers Park today. And the city welcomes any extra help.

"In emergencies, they do lend a helping hand," Adam Wright the Owensboro groundskeeper said. "And we're very thankful for it. We'll take all the help we can get. And they reached out to us and said hey we've got inmates that are wiling to work if you guys are willing to use them and we said sure, we'd love to have them."

Allowing the inmates to work saves the community a lot of money and them some time out of jail. And helping in the community prepares them to get back to it one day.

"When they leave here, they're ready to get out and get hired somewhere," Burns said. "If they've worked on this crew, usually they're ready to run with it and there's not a lazy one on this crew."

