Inmates help with flood cleanup at Smothers Park - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Inmates help with flood cleanup at Smothers Park

Posted by Katie Kapusta, Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Sand bag after sand bag piled up on each pallet.

But some of the helping hands are an unexpected sight in the community, Daviess County Detention Center inmates.

"These guys go out and help folks and they're glad to do it," Wayne Burns the Deputy Jailor the supervises the group said.

The crew must meet a lot of guidelines before being able to help out in the community.

"Some people are nervous about inmates being out," Burns explained. "But all of ours are low custody, C's or D's, no violent charges."

The inmates almost doubled the amount of people cleaning up Smothers Park today. And the city welcomes any extra help. 

"In emergencies, they do lend a helping hand," Adam Wright the Owensboro groundskeeper said. "And we're very thankful for it. We'll take all the help we can get. And they reached out to us and said hey we've got inmates that are wiling to work if you guys are willing to use them and we said sure, we'd love to have them."

Allowing the inmates to work saves the community a lot of money and them some time out of jail.  And helping in the community prepares them to get back to it one day.

"When they leave here, they're ready to get out and get hired somewhere," Burns said. "If they've worked on this crew, usually they're ready to run with it and there's not a lazy one on this crew."

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Pediatric nurse adopts severely abused twins

    Pediatric nurse adopts severely abused twins

    Monday, March 5 2018 11:34 AM EST2018-03-05 16:34:40 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 11:38 AM EST2018-03-05 16:38:35 GMT
    Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. (SOURCE: WAWS/WFOX/JESS HAMM PHOTOS)Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. (SOURCE: WAWS/WFOX/JESS HAMM PHOTOS)

    Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. 

    More >>

    Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. 

    More >>

  • Revolutionary War-era shipwreck reappears off coast of Maine

    Revolutionary War-era shipwreck reappears off coast of Maine

    Monday, March 5 2018 10:46 AM EST2018-03-05 15:46:11 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 11:45 AM EST2018-03-05 16:45:53 GMT
    A possible Revolutionary War-era sloop is seen off the coast of York, ME, on Monday. It was uncovered after a nor'easter hit. (Source: York, ME, Police Department/Facebook)A possible Revolutionary War-era sloop is seen off the coast of York, ME, on Monday. It was uncovered after a nor'easter hit. (Source: York, ME, Police Department/Facebook)

    A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.

    More >>

    A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.

    More >>

  • Nurse who found photo of noose on locker gets $3.8M payout

    Nurse who found photo of noose on locker gets $3.8M payout

    Thursday, March 1 2018 6:55 PM EST2018-03-01 23:55:53 GMT
    Ellen Harris. Image: Hawaii News NowEllen Harris. Image: Hawaii News Now

    A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.

    More >>

    A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly