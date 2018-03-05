Hundreds of trees to help cities sewer system after heavy rains

All the rain the Tri-State has received is clogging sewage drains.

The city of Evansville said there is a solution: trees.

Evansville's sewage and water department is working with the cities Tree Advisory Board to plant hundreds of trees on the south side of town.

The trees will capture and direct stormwater off the sewer system.

The cities water and sewer department said the more we can naturally treat and divert rainwater, the less stress on the sewage system.

Mike Labitzke is the Deputy Director for Water and Sewage Utility. He told us, "A large mature tree over the course of a year, not really just one rain event but over the course of a year, can really divert tens of thousands of gallons of rainfall so it's not going to happen overnight but over generations as tree canopies build out and grow, it can make a significant difference."

Hundreds of trees will be planted along Lloyd expressway starting this spring but will be an ongoing project that expands throughout the city.

