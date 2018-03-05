TRAFFIC ALERT: Railroad track repairs to close several roads - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Railroad track repairs to close several roads

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Traffic alert for Evansville drivers this week.

Ohio Street will be closed Tuesday between Fulton and Ninth.

Claremont Avenue is will also closed between Ray Becker and Broadway. CSX will be doing work on the railroad tracks.

On Wednesday, they will close Franklin Street between 9th and 7th Streets.

