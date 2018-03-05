Water back on after Washington Ave. main break - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Water back on after Washington Ave. main break

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
By Chellsie Brown, Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

UPDATE: The water is back on, but the boil advisory is still in place.

Evansville Water Utility is issuing a boil advisory after a water main break on Washington Avenue.

[Boil Advisory Map]

The boil advisory is for the areas within the red border:

This advisory was issued after a water main break in the 6300 block of Washington Avenue at the Burkhardt Road intersection occurred after 2 p.m. Monday. No time-frame has been provided for when water will be turned back on.

Duane Gilles, water distribution manager for Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, says water in the area has been turned off and people need to avoid the area.

