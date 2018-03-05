Water back on after Washington Ave. main break

Plans are in progress to update the area's Metropolitan Transportation Plan. The Evansville Metropolitan Planning Organization put together a survey so the public can help locate areas of like and dislike. The organization is looking for input from people in Vanderburgh, Henderson and Warrick Counties on things like roads on your daily drive and opinions on bike paths and pedestrian areas. Organizers will look at those surveys and use answers as a gui...More >>
Plans are in progress to update the area's Metropolitan Transportation Plan. The Evansville Metropolitan Planning Organization put together a survey so the public can help locate areas of like and dislike. The organization is looking for input from people in Vanderburgh, Henderson and Warrick Counties on things like roads on your daily drive and opinions on bike paths and pedestrian areas. Organizers will look at those surveys and use answers as a gui...More >>
Evansville Water Utility is issuing a boil advisory after a water main break on Washington Avenue.More >>
Evansville Water Utility is issuing a boil advisory after a water main break on Washington Avenue.More >>
The Evansville Police Department is trying to identify a man in a series of west side robberies.More >>
The Evansville Police Department is trying to identify a man in a series of west side robberies.More >>
If you had Audubon State Park penciled in for a camping trip this year, scratch it out.More >>
If you had Audubon State Park penciled in for a camping trip this year, scratch it out.More >>
Officials tell 14 News, a total of five people were inside the home when flames broke-out.More >>
Officials tell 14 News, a total of five people were inside the home when flames broke-out.More >>
The father has offered to provide “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving.More >>
The father has offered to provide “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving.More >>
Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.More >>
Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.More >>
Tyler Watson, 20, alleges age discrimination after the two retailers refused to sell him guns.More >>
Tyler Watson, 20, alleges age discrimination after the two retailers refused to sell him guns.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
A New York City college is trying to evict a 32-year-old former student who has refused to leave her dorm room since dropping out in 2016.More >>
A New York City college is trying to evict a 32-year-old former student who has refused to leave her dorm room since dropping out in 2016.More >>
The woman suspected her boyfriend of cheating after finding a Tinder dating app on his phone. The man suffered critical injuries but is expected to live.More >>
The woman suspected her boyfriend of cheating after finding a Tinder dating app on his phone. The man suffered critical injuries but is expected to live.More >>
The crash happened at around 2:55 p.m. when a white Kia being driven by a twenty-one-year-old man attempted to pass a UPS truck and slammed head-on into a green Mazda Miata driven by forty-eight-year-old Franz Schultz of Evans.More >>
The crash happened at around 2:55 p.m. when a white Kia being driven by a twenty-one-year-old man attempted to pass a UPS truck and slammed head-on into a green Mazda Miata driven by forty-eight-year-old Franz Schultz of Evans.More >>
A “major drug investigation” across Horry, Marion and Florence counties has resulted in 125 charges being filed against 24 people.More >>
A “major drug investigation” across Horry, Marion and Florence counties has resulted in 125 charges being filed against 24 people.More >>