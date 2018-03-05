Boil advisory issued after water main break on Washington Ave. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Boil advisory issued after water main break on Washington Ave.

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
By Chellsie Brown, Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville Water Utility is issuing a boil advisory after a water main break on Washington Avenue.

[Boil Advisory Map]

The boil advisory is for the areas within the red border:

This advisory was issued after a water main break in the 6300 block of Washington Avenue at the Burkhardt Road intersection occurred after 2 p.m. Monday.

Duane Gilles, water distribution manager for Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, says water in the area has been turned off and people need to avoid the area.

