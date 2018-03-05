Boil advisory for Washington Ave. main break lifted

Evansville Water Utility is issuing a boil advisory after a water main break on Washington Avenue.More >>
Evansville Water Utility is issuing a boil advisory after a water main break on Washington Avenue.More >>
The wreck happened around midnight Wednesday night on Highway 41 at State Road 68, near Haubstadt.More >>
The wreck happened around midnight Wednesday night on Highway 41 at State Road 68, near Haubstadt.More >>
Water is finally starting to go down in the Henderson County town of Beals, Kentucky. In the heart of the town, you'll find Cagey's General Store, where the owners are working overtime to get it back open. "We're trying to get it open for 'em as quick as possible--and for us as quick as possible," owner Dusty Billings told us. The Billings' store has been shut down for a week because the swelling of the Green River nearby. The waters flooded the basemen...More >>
Water is finally starting to go down in the Henderson County town of Beals, Kentucky. In the heart of the town, you'll find Cagey's General Store, where the owners are working overtime to get it back open. "We're trying to get it open for 'em as quick as possible--and for us as quick as possible," owner Dusty Billings told us. The Billings' store has been shut down for a week because the swelling of the Green River nearby. The waters flooded the basemen...More >>
A call about a reported shooting came into dispatch around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night from Mesker Park Drive near St. Joesph Avenue.More >>
A call about a reported shooting came into dispatch around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night from Mesker Park Drive near St. Joesph Avenue.More >>
School safety has been a big topic all across the nation as of late.More >>
School safety has been a big topic all across the nation as of late.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
The suspect faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.More >>
The suspect faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Multiple social media posts have been getting attention after several women here in the Midlands claim they were followed and harassed while shopping at places like Walmart and Columbiana Centre.More >>
Multiple social media posts have been getting attention after several women here in the Midlands claim they were followed and harassed while shopping at places like Walmart and Columbiana Centre.More >>
Amazon Echo users say the device's voice assistant, Alexa, has been randomly laughing and it's sort of terrifying, multiple media outlets report.More >>
Amazon Echo users say the device's voice assistant, Alexa, has been randomly laughing and it's sort of terrifying, multiple media outlets report.More >>
Huntsville police say a toddler is dead after being shot Wednesday night.More >>
Huntsville police say a toddler is dead after being shot Wednesday night.More >>
Three years after her ill-fated mission, human bones were found on Nikumaroro Island, a west Pacific island near Earhart's projected flight path.More >>
Three years after her ill-fated mission, human bones were found on Nikumaroro Island, a west Pacific island near Earhart's projected flight path.More >>
A woman says a Richmond Public Schools employee showed her 8th grade son and three other kids a homemade sex tape on his cell phone, but the employee has not been charged with a crime.More >>
A woman says a Richmond Public Schools employee showed her 8th grade son and three other kids a homemade sex tape on his cell phone, but the employee has not been charged with a crime.More >>
Tens of thousands of people who attended a national cheerleading competiton have been told to look out for signs of the mumps after an infected person attended the championship last month.More >>
Tens of thousands of people who attended a national cheerleading competiton have been told to look out for signs of the mumps after an infected person attended the championship last month.More >>
The man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old Johns Island girl and assaulting her mother will remain behind bars after waiving a hearing before a bond judge Wednesday.More >>
The man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old Johns Island girl and assaulting her mother will remain behind bars after waiving a hearing before a bond judge Wednesday.More >>