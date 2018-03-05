Boil advisory issued after water main break on Washington Ave. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

breaking

Boil advisory issued after water main break on Washington Ave.

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Chellsie Brown, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville Water Utility is issuing a boil advisory after a water main break on Washington Avenue.

[Boil Advisory Map]

The boil advisory is for the areas within the red border:

This advisory was issued after a water main break in the 6300 block of Washington Avenue at the Burkhardt Road intersection occurred after 2 p.m. Monday.

Duane Gilles, water distribution manager for Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, says water in the area has been turned off and people need to avoid the area.

We will update this story when more information is made available.

Breaking News wrap-up: Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on TwitterClick here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly