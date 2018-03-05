Boil advisory issued after water main break on Washington Ave.

Evansville Water Utility is issuing a boil advisory after a water main break on Washington Avenue.

The boil advisory is for the areas within the red border:

This advisory was issued after a water main break in the 6300 block of Washington Avenue at the Burkhardt Road intersection occurred after 2 p.m. Monday.

Crews working for fix water main break in #Evansville. Avoid 6300 block of Washington Ave bear Burkhardt. Details coming on @14News pic.twitter.com/4qDDar0KeR — Chellsie Brown (@Chellsie14News) March 5, 2018

Duane Gilles, water distribution manager for Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, says water in the area has been turned off and people need to avoid the area.

Water in the area has been shut off. Crews working as fast as they can to get this fixed. #Evansville pic.twitter.com/7NhJzhv899 — Chellsie Brown (@Chellsie14News) March 5, 2018

