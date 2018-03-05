New community center plans to open in April

A new community center in Evansville is one step closer to being up and running.

The city's site review committee met with the owner of the new facility, called the Evansville Community Development Annex, on Monday.

Dean Hall said this is the last committee he has to go in front of before he can open his doors in April.

The center will go in the old EPD annex building and will encourage small business growth in the community and help encourage youth to succeed.

The center plans to open on April 5 but first make sure the building is up to code and ready to serve the community.

