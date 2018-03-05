Crews continue to search for missing Perry Co. kayaker - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Crews continue to search for missing Perry Co. kayaker

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Day 5 of search for missing kayaker (WFIE) Day 5 of search for missing kayaker (WFIE)
PERRY CO., IN (WFIE) -

Crews searched Monday for a missing kayaker in Perry County.

It was the fifth day for the search.

He went missing near Poison Creek.

We're told his kayak and his truck have been found.

Brittany Harry is working on this story. She'll have it Monday night on 14 News. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly