High school basketball championship coming to Owensboro

The Grind Session World Championship is coming to the Owensboro Sportscenter later this week.

The international boys' basketball tournament is March 8-11 and features top teams from the United States and Canada.

“Many of the 200 players competing in this tournament are nationally ranked and already have major Division I college scholarship offers. This tournament is even bigger than the nationally known Marshall County Hoopfest,” said Grind Session World Championship Tournament organizer Dan Hudson.

Some of the players you might recognize are Charles Bassey, ESPN’s number three ranked player in the class of 2019. Kyree Walker is another athlete who is ESPN’s number six ranked player in the class of 2020. ESPN 5-star rated Luguentz Dort, an Arizona State signee is another player you’ll see in Owensboro.

“This first-class tournament is an incredible economic boost for our tourism market. Players, coaches and their families will stay in our hotels and eat in our restaurants. For players and coaches alone, about 420 room nights will be needed for the event. It’s a big win for Owensboro,” said Mark Calitri, Visit Owensboro President & CEO.

Tickets are $10 for bleachers and $12 for chairback seats per session. There are five sessions. The dates and times of games can be found here.

“This is your chance to see some of the best players in country compete at the highest level. We are honored to be able to host this tournament at the newly renovated Owensboro Sportscenter,” said Laura Alexander, Spectra Assistant GM/Director of Sales & Marketing Owensboro Convention Center/Owensboro Sportscenter.

Here is a list of teams:

Trinity International- Nevada The Rock- Florida

St. Louis Christian- Missouri Orangeville Prep- Canada

Athlete Institute- Canada Believe Academy- Tennessee

Victory Rock- Florida Bella Vista- Arizona

Mountain Mission- Virginia Tennessee Prep- Tennessee

Aspire Academy- Kentucky Hillcrest Prep- Arizona

Lincoln Prep- Georgia Our Saviour Lutheran- New York

Wesley Christian- Kentucky Prolific Prep- California

West Oaks- Florida

