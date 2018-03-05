EPD trying to identify suspect in series of robberies

Police are trying to identify the suspect in a series of robberies on the west side of Evansville. (Source: EPD)

The most recent happened on Sunday night at Sam's Food Mart and the Virginia St Food Mart. Police believe the same suspect also robbed Sam's Food Mart last week.

If you have any info on the suspect, call EPD or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

