EPD trying to identify suspect in series of robberies

A new community center in Evansville is one step closer to being up and running.More >>
A new community center in Evansville is one step closer to being up and running.More >>
Officials tell us US-60 is blocked at KY 141 in Union County due to a crash.More >>
Officials tell us US-60 is blocked at KY 141 in Union County due to a crash.More >>
Crews searched Monday for a missing kayaker in Perry County who went missing near Poison Creek.More >>
Crews searched Monday for a missing kayaker in Perry County who went missing near Poison Creek.More >>
As those floodwaters recede, they leave behind debris in roads and yards.More >>
As those floodwaters recede, they leave behind debris in roads and yards.More >>
Dispatchers say crews have been called to Phillips Enterprises south of Utica.More >>
Dispatchers say crews have been called to Phillips Enterprises south of Utica.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
The children of Reverend Billy Graham honored their father's memory when they spoke at his funeral Friday afternoon at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
The children of Reverend Billy Graham honored their father's memory when they spoke at his funeral Friday afternoon at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
The grandmother of a girl involved in an area school brawl is talking about pulling her out of school completely unless she sees some serious changes.More >>
The grandmother of a girl involved in an area school brawl is talking about pulling her out of school completely unless she sees some serious changes.More >>