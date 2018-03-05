U.S. 431 closed in McLean Co. as crews fight business fire

Part of Highway 431 is closed in McLean County as crews fight a fire.

Dispatchers say crews have been called to Phillips Enterprises south of Utica.

Their website says they are a scrapping and recycling business.

Just got on scene of a fire in McLean county at Phillips Enterprise’s on 431. This section of 431 is closed pic.twitter.com/0wkNdSY0Ux — Katie Kapusta (@Katie14News) March 5, 2018

There are 4 crews working the fire and flames are still present. Crews have been here since about 10:30 this morning pic.twitter.com/8b1fhp5uLk — Katie Kapusta (@Katie14News) March 5, 2018

We'll keep you updated.

