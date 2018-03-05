U.S. 431 closed in McLean Co. as crews fight business fire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

U.S. 431 closed in McLean Co. as crews fight business fire

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Salvage yard fire (source: Danny Thompson) Salvage yard fire (source: Danny Thompson)
MCLEAN CO., KY (WFIE) -

Part of Highway 431 is closed in McLean County as crews fight a fire.

Dispatchers say crews have been called to Phillips Enterprises south of Utica.

Their website says they are a scrapping and recycling business.

We'll keep you updated.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly