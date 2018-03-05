Traffic Alert: Lane closures expected for drivers over Green River

Traffic Alert: Lane closures expected for drivers over Green Riv - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
MUHLENBERG AND OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) -

There is a traffic alert for drivers who need to cross the Green River at the Muhlenberg-Ohio County line. 

Starting Monday, March 5, crews will be doing annual inspections on the Western Kentucky Parkway Bridge. 

The team will climb the bridge and use a boat to inspect its base. 

They're closing one lane between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. each night until they're done. 

They hope to finish by March 16. 

