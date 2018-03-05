Traffic Alert: Lane closures expected for drivers over Green River

There is a traffic alert for drivers who need to cross the Green River at the Muhlenberg-Ohio County line.

Starting Monday, March 5, crews will be doing annual inspections on the Western Kentucky Parkway Bridge.

The team will climb the bridge and use a boat to inspect its base.

They're closing one lane between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. each night until they're done.

They hope to finish by March 16.

