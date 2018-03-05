Rí Rá says it 'has closed its doors for the last time'

Rí Rá announced Monday morning that it has closed its doors for the last time. (Source: Rí Rá Facebook)

The Irish pub, located near the Evansville riverfront, had been in business for over 12 years.

According to the Rí Rá Facebook page, the business faced "increasingly difficult trading conditions" and they have no option but to close the pub.

