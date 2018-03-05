Officials share safety tips for flooding clean-up

State officials are hoping people take the clean-up seriously and stay safe during the process. (WFIE)

As those floodwaters recede, they leave behind debris in roads and yards.

State officials are hoping people take the clean-up seriously and stay safe during the process.

Right now, property damage assessments are happening across the Tri-State as crews gather info from homeowners and businesses affected by the floodwaters.

There's a free assistance hotline set up for Hoosiers who need help with debris removal and State agencies are offering tetanus vaccinations for people in counties across Indiana.

If you do plan to clean up debris in your yard or neighborhood, The Red Cross shared these tips with us:

People should stay away from flood water. If someone comes across an area where water is above their ankles, they should stop, turn around and go another way. If they encounter a flooded road while driving, they should also turn around and go another way. If the car is caught in rising water, they should get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

It is important to be especially cautious at night when it is harder to see flood dangers.

Children are curious and should be kept out of the water.

Continue listening to local radio or television stations or a NOAA Weather Radio for updated information and instructions. If away from home, return only when authorities say it is safe to do so.

Before entering the home, look outside for loose power lines, damaged gas lines, foundation cracks or other damages.

If the smell of natural or propane gas is present or a hissing sound is audible, leave immediately and call the fire department.

If power lines are down outside the home, do not step in puddles or standing water.

Make sure all food and water is safe. Discard items that have come in contact with flood water.

When in doubt, throw it out!

During cleanup, wear protective clothing, including rubber gloves and rubber boots.

There's also an interactive map, showing roads that are still closed because of high water on INDOT's website.

Officials also stressed the importance of watching out for scammers pretending to offer help in the aftermath of flooding.

State officials say you should avoid signing any contracts without researching a business, and wait until the work is done before handing over money.

