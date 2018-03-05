Officials share safety tips for flooding clean-up

A new community center in Evansville is one step closer to being up and running.More >>
A new community center in Evansville is one step closer to being up and running.More >>
Officials tell us US-60 is blocked at KY 141 in Union County due to a crash.More >>
Officials tell us US-60 is blocked at KY 141 in Union County due to a crash.More >>
Crews searched Monday for a missing kayaker in Perry County who went missing near Poison Creek.More >>
Crews searched Monday for a missing kayaker in Perry County who went missing near Poison Creek.More >>
As those floodwaters recede, they leave behind debris in roads and yards.More >>
As those floodwaters recede, they leave behind debris in roads and yards.More >>
Dispatchers say crews have been called to Phillips Enterprises south of Utica.More >>
Dispatchers say crews have been called to Phillips Enterprises south of Utica.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
Birmingham police are responding to a report of a suspicious package on Colonnade Parkway.More >>
Birmingham police are responding to a report of a suspicious package on Colonnade Parkway.More >>
Law enforcement is investigating a situation that led to two juveniles being treated for possible drug overdoses after taking a narcotic, which was in the form of a gummy bear candy, on Friday.More >>
Law enforcement is investigating a situation that led to two juveniles being treated for possible drug overdoses after taking a narcotic, which was in the form of a gummy bear candy, on Friday.More >>
The grandmother of a girl involved in an area school brawl is talking about pulling her out of school completely unless she sees some serious changes.More >>
The grandmother of a girl involved in an area school brawl is talking about pulling her out of school completely unless she sees some serious changes.More >>