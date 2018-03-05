Bullets from pair doing target practice land near farmer

Two Henderson County men are in jail after police say shots they were firing hit near a farmer.

Police say 21-year-old Brandon Woodard and 22-Year-old Brenin Banks had permission to be in a field on Resinerg Road Sunday afternoon. But the sheriff's office got a report that a farmer was being shot at while checking his field.

Deputies say Woodard and Banks were doing target practice and the rounds were landing close to the farmer.

Both men are facing charges of wanton endangerment.

