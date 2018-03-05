Bullets from pair doing target practice land near farmer

We're less than 2 months away from Honor Flight of Southern Indiana's 8th trip to Washington, D-C.,but the local group needs your help finding veterans to go on this once in a lifetime trip!More >>
We're less than 2 months away from Honor Flight of Southern Indiana's 8th trip to Washington, D-C.,but the local group needs your help finding veterans to go on this once in a lifetime trip!More >>
Rí Rá announced Monday morning that it has closed its doors for the last time.More >>
Rí Rá announced Monday morning that it has closed its doors for the last time.More >>
Two Henderson County men are in jail after police say shots they were firing hit near a farmer.More >>
Two Henderson County men are in jail after police say shots they were firing hit near a farmer.More >>
The ban on Sunday alcohol sales in Indiana has been lifted. For the first time since the prohibition - liquor stores, pharmacies, convenience stores and big-box retailers can sell alcohol every Sunday.More >>
The ban on Sunday alcohol sales in Indiana has been lifted. For the first time since the prohibition - liquor stores, pharmacies, convenience stores and big-box retailers can sell alcohol every Sunday.More >>
While most areas in the tristate are starting to clean up after the floods, parts of Posey County are still underwater. Officials say that the Ohio River is still rising in places like Point Township. They expect the river to crest early in the week.More >>
While most areas in the tristate are starting to clean up after the floods, parts of Posey County are still underwater. Officials say that the Ohio River is still rising in places like Point Township. They expect the river to crest early in the week.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Security cameras recorded a man carrying a skateboard as he entered the facility. With her back to him, she didn’t see what was coming.More >>
Security cameras recorded a man carrying a skateboard as he entered the facility. With her back to him, she didn’t see what was coming.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
The dog’s owners hope to warn others about how quickly a dog can suffocate in a chip bag and how often it happens.More >>
The dog’s owners hope to warn others about how quickly a dog can suffocate in a chip bag and how often it happens.More >>
The children of Reverend Billy Graham honored their father's memory when they spoke at his funeral Friday afternoon at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
The children of Reverend Billy Graham honored their father's memory when they spoke at his funeral Friday afternoon at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
The thief got away with a 12-pack of beer, which cost $26.More >>
The thief got away with a 12-pack of beer, which cost $26.More >>