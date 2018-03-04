USI Women's Hoops Earns #3 Seed, in NCAA Tournament Midwest Region

The ban on Sunday alcohol sales in Indiana has been lifted. For the first time since the prohibition - liquor stores, pharmacies, convenience stores and big-box retailers can sell alcohol every Sunday.More >>
The ban on Sunday alcohol sales in Indiana has been lifted. For the first time since the prohibition - liquor stores, pharmacies, convenience stores and big-box retailers can sell alcohol every Sunday.More >>
While most areas in the tristate are starting to clean up after the floods, parts of Posey County are still underwater. Officials say that the Ohio River is still rising in places like Point Township. They expect the river to crest early in the week.More >>
While most areas in the tristate are starting to clean up after the floods, parts of Posey County are still underwater. Officials say that the Ohio River is still rising in places like Point Township. They expect the river to crest early in the week.More >>
Ohio River floodwater receded enough on Saturday to allow the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to open a section of US 60.More >>
Ohio River floodwater receded enough on Saturday to allow the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to open a section of US 60.More >>
One person is dead and another was taken to a hospital after a crash in Henderson County.More >>
One person is dead and another was taken to a hospital after a crash in Henderson County.More >>
One person is in jail facing rape charges.More >>
One person is in jail facing rape charges.More >>