USI Women's Hoops Earns #3 Seed, in NCAA Tournament Midwest Region

University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball earned a spot in the NCAA Division II Midwest Region Tournament for the first time since 2015 and the 10th time in program history in an announcement by the national office on NCAA.com Sunday night.



The Screaming Eagles nabbed the No. 3 seed in the regional and will square off against the No. 6 seed, Lewis University, in the opening round Friday in Ashland, Ohio. Start times for the regional are to be announced.



Top-ranked and defending national champion Ashland University will host the regional and square off against Great Midwest Athletic Conference champion Hillsdale College in the opening round. Great Lakes Valley Conference champion and No. 2 seed Drury University will play the No. 7 seed, University of Findlay, while the No. 4 seed, Michigan Tech University will face the No. 5 seed, Grand Valley State University.



USI (26-4) fell to Drury, 62-52, in the GLVC Championship Sunday afternoon. Senior forward Morgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake, Illinois) had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Eagles, while senior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms (Marshall, Illinois) added nine points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Both were named to the All-Tournament team.



Details about the NCAA II Midwest Region Tournament will be announced later in the week.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Dept. Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.